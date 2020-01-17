A parent was injured after accidentally shooting himself Friday outside a Livingston County school, Michigan State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found the man was waiting in a vehicle to pick up his child from Three Fires Elementary in Howell about 3 p.m. and "while adjusting his gun inside the vehicle, the man shot himself in the leg," MSP posted.

The man, who has not been named, was transported to University of Michigan Hospital, state police reported. His condition was not available Friday night.

The incident prompted a brief lockdown at the school.

"No other people were injured and at this time the investigation shows no criminal intent," state police said.

