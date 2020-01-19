Detroit — After the snowiest Jan. 18 in Detroit's history, with 6.8 inches recorded at Detroit Metro Airport, Sunday will be cold, as arctic air has moved into the region.

Saturday's snowfall dwarfs the previous high for that date in Detroit, 5.2 inches in 1892. Sunday morning started with a "dusting" of snow in some areas, including downtown Detroit. The snow could return in the afternoon, leaving an inch of accumulation.

Detroit sees 12.5 inches of snow in January, on average; between Jan. 11, which had more than 8 inches of snow, and Saturday, which had almost 7, that average has already been topped in 2020.

Buy Photo Sara Filthaut, left, of Huntington Woods builds a snowman with her daughter Brooklyn on their front yard along Lincoln Street in Huntington Woods on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Officially, temperatures are in the low-20s Sunday morning, but the "apparent feel" is closer to 7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The day won't warm up much, but the night will cool down significantly, as highs in the low single digits are expected, said Steven Freitag, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Monday, as Metro Detroit schools close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and students fan out into their communities for days of service, will also be cold, with temperatures only expected to reach the mid-20s. Overnight, they'll fall to the teens.

"Cold is to be expected at this time of year," Freitag said, noting that the average high in January only reaches 32 degrees.

Tuesday's high will flirt with the freezing point, while Wednesday is expected to cross it. Thursday and Friday will have highs near 40 degrees.

