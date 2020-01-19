Flint Township — A suspect was in custody in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday inside a trampoline park, police said.

Police were called at about 10:33 p.m. to Planet 3 Extreme Air Park on Miller Road near Interstate 75 after reports of shots fired inside.

Planet 3 Extreme Air Park on Miller Road near Interstate 75 (Photo: Google Maps)

The victim, a 43-year-old man from Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old suspect from Flint was arrested and taken to Genesee County Jail until further review by the county Prosecutor's Office. Their identities were not released.

Investigators say the two knew each other and that employees aided in the quick apprehension of the suspect.

Police are investigating the incident and are seeking the public's help in identifying the white male driver of a light-colored creme or white SUV that was backed into a parking space in the parking lot of Planet 3 at the time.

The vehicle may be damaged by the suspect's blue Chevy Tahoe, prior to the shooting taking place, police said.

Kashmier Renfro’s daughter had been to the trampoline park numerous times and didn't think anything off dropping her off Saturday night. Renfro told MLive her daughter heard two shots and ran to the corner.

"When I found out I was very upset and was actually going to pick her up, but she informed me that the suspect was apprehended and that they wanted to speak to them as witnesses," Renfro told MLive. "I was upset that someone felt the need to open fire where a whole bunch of children were present. My teenager has been the witness to a shooting before, so I was worried about her being traumatized all over again."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may be able to identify the driver are asked to contact the Flint Township Police Department Detective McBride at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at (810) 422-JAIL.

