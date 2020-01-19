State police are warning residents to take caution on thin ice in mid-Michigan after vehicles plunged into the water Sunday.

Michigan State Police responded to calls at 12:40 p.m. to an address on Holly Avenue in Prudenville. When officers arrived, they found a snowmobile had gone through the ice on East Bay of Houghton Lake.

Snowmobiles fall through ice on Houghton Lake. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The rider was not injured and refused medical treatment, police said.

Later in the afternoon, two more snowmobiles went through the ice about 1,000 feet south of the same area. Police said in al, three snowmobiles and one truck broke through the thin ice on the lake on Sunday.

