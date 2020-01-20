Metro Detroit honors Martin Luther King Jr. on holiday
Terrence Roberts, a member of the Little Rock Nine, speaks during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at the student center of Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, January 20, 2020. The Little Rock Nine were the group of African-American students who were the first black students to attend classes at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957, following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Brown v. Board of Education case to integrate schools. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (facing) hugs U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Monday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
La Cesha Brintley carries an 'I'M STILL DREAMIN" sign as she marches down Civic Center Drive in Southfield during the 35th annual MLK Peace Walk Monday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lisa Leslie receives a Oakland University Grizzlies basketball jersey from the O.U women's basketball team during the 28th annual Keeper of the Dream celebration, for which Leslie was keynote speaker. Leslie is a three-time WNBA MVP, four-time Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Fame basketball player. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Marchers braved the frigid temperatures to participate in the MLK Peace Walk in Southfield, Monday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
UAW members march in the MLK Peace Walk in Southfield. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
28th annual Keeper of the Dream celebration with keynote speaker Lisa Leslie delivers an inspirational speech at Oakland University. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lisa Leslie greets Autumn Kissman and members of the Oakland University Grizzlies women's basketball team after the players gave Leslie an O.U. jersey during the 28th annual Keeper of the Dream celebration. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Oakland University student Mikal O'Neal, center, receives a Keeper of the Dream Award and Scholarship from Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz , left, and Rita Dandridge of sponsor Willis Towers Watson. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
28th annual Keeper of the Dream celebration with keynote speaker Lisa Leslie delivers an inspirational speech at Oakland University. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dr. James Smith, president of Eastern Michigan University, speaks during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Allanah Morales, EMU's director of student services, receives the Evans-Strand Peace award from EMU president Dr. James Smith. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kyra Mitchell, EMU's director of diversity and community outreach, gives a speech. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, left, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer chat during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, Monday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer poses for a photo with the Eastern Michigan University gospel choir during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Little Rock Nine member Terrence Roberts, speaks during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Little Rock Nine member Terrence Roberts, speaks during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer receives the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award from Eastern Michigan University president James Smith during the "Rise Up Against Injustice" President's luncheon. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives a speech after receiving the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Gatherings and activities across southeast Michigan on Monday honored the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., with participants vowing to continue the work of the slain civil rights leader.

    In Southfield, marchers turned out in subfreezing temperatures for the city's 35th annual MLK Peace Walk down Civic Center Drive.

    At Oakland University in Rochester, Olympic gold medalist and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie spoke and received a jersey from members of the school's women's basketball team during OU's 28th annual Keeper of the Dream celebration.

    And in Ypsilanti, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke at Eastern Michigan University's MLK Luncheon and Award Ceremony, where she received the school's EMU MLK Humanitarian Award. Also speaking was Terrence Roberts, one of the Little Rock Nine who desegregated Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957. 

