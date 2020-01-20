Gatherings and activities across southeast Michigan on Monday honored the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., with participants vowing to continue the work of the slain civil rights leader.

In Southfield, marchers turned out in subfreezing temperatures for the city's 35th annual MLK Peace Walk down Civic Center Drive.

At Oakland University in Rochester, Olympic gold medalist and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie spoke and received a jersey from members of the school's women's basketball team during OU's 28th annual Keeper of the Dream celebration.

And in Ypsilanti, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke at Eastern Michigan University's MLK Luncheon and Award Ceremony, where she received the school's EMU MLK Humanitarian Award. Also speaking was Terrence Roberts, one of the Little Rock Nine who desegregated Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/20/metro-detroiters-honor-martin-luther-king-jr-s-legacy/4522660002/