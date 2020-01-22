The Detroit News promptly corrects factual errors or clarifies misleading information. Please let us know if you think we may have published incorrect or misleading information.

January 2020

Autos: The image accompanying a story on the Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle on a Tuesday, January 21 story was not accurately labeled as a photo illustration.

News: Michigan State University is considering implementing a fall break that would include Election Day. A Monday, January 20 story didn't note the break isn't finalized yet.

News: Real Talk is hosted annually in the Oakland County school district. A story published Monday, January 20 incorrectly stated the frequency of the event.

News: In a Wednesday, January 15 story, automakers sold the 236,067 electric vehicles in the first nine months of 2019, outpacing the 234,745 sold in the same period the previous year. Incorrect data for 2018 appeared in a story about a Congressional bill to spur electric car adoption that appeared in the original version.

Obituary: Alfred Glancy is survived by his widow Ruth Glancy. A January 16, 2019 story had an incorrect first name for her.

News: Randall Mark Gilbert, of Marion, Iowa, was never a professor at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. The Associated Press erroneously reported this in a Thursday, January 9 story on his sentencing for drug charges.

News: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services approved plans by Detroit Receiving Hospital to repair operating rooms damaged by fire and water and move trauma operations to another floor. A Thursday, January 9 story and headline misreported what the state approved.

News: Preliminary data on homicides in Detroit indicated a rate of 40.4 per 100,000 people in a Thursday, December 26, 2019 story and a rate of 40.6 per 100,000 people in a Thursday, January 2 story. Both stories miscalculated the rate.

