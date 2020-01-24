Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Friday morning robbery and sexual assault of three women at an apartment complex, officials said.

They said the suspect will be held at the East Lansing Jail until he is formally arraigned in the case.

Officers were called at about 6 a.m. to apartments in the 2500 block of Abbot near East Lake Lansing Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, an armed man entered an apartment through an unlocked door. Once inside, he physically and sexually assaulted the three.

Before leaving, the man took various electronic devices from the victims, authorities said.

He is described as a college-aged man about 5 foot 9 inches tall, police said. He was wearing dark clothing, including a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and had his face partially covered.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 319-6884.

