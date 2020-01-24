LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

An unknown frozen substance found this week on a seawall off Lake St. Clair has E. coli in it but is not harmful for the public, Macomb County health officials said.

County officials confirmed the substance is "decaying filamentous algae with E. coli counts that present no imminent public health hazard and are not indicative of raw sewage."

The testing came earlier this week after residents complained of the smelly green and black material they encountered and feared was harmful.

Candice Miller, Macomb County public works commissioner, said she thought the material may have been the result of "organic material" due to sewer overflows from Oakland County.

Oakland officials stated that they thought that was highly unlikely.

