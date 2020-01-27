East China Township — A St. Clair County man has been seriously injured after his vehicle crashed head-on into an ambulance, officials said.

St. Clair County sheriff's deputies were called at about 5 a.m. Monday to River Road north of Hathaway in East China Township on a report of a head-on crash between two vehicles, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2003 GMC Envoy was traveling north on River when it crossed the center line and struck an ambulance heading south.

Firefighters had to extricate the Envoy's driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Marine City man, before he was taken to a hospital.

The ambulance involved in the collision had three occupants: the ambulance's driver, a paramedic and a 67-year-old patient, police said. The two emergency medical services workers sustained minor injuries, they said. The patient told deputies she was not injured.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of crash.

