Saline Area Schools officials are denouncing racist comments posted online this week by high school students, the district's superintendent said.

In a letter to parents Monday, Superintendent Scot Garden said the incident was brought to the district's attention that students were posting offensive and derogatory terms about African Americans on social media.

Saline High School, located at 1300 Campus Parkway in Saline, Michigan. (Photo: Saline Area Schools)

"Administrators at Saline High School conducted a thorough investigation of the situation and determined that the incident represents an act of racism that created harm to all of our students, especially students of color," Garden said in the letter. "Hate, prejudice, and racism have no place in our schools or our community."

While it's unclear what the posts said, Graden described them as "deplorable."

Knowing when to interject with sensitivity and stop derogatory comments takes confidence. Fortunately, modeling inclusivity and assertive speech are skills that can be taught. #sascompasshttps://t.co/2n7kEGb60U — Scot Graden (@SuperScot) January 27, 2020

He said the board of education will take the issue seriously and strive for a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment for all students.

Garden did not disclose how the students behind the comments are being disciplined. He said the school will work with those who created the harm and those who were harmed to "repair the damage."

"We recognize that harm has been done to students of color in Saline who saw the post," Garden said. "Additional efforts must be made to repair the damage from this situation."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/28/officials-denounce-racist-posts-saline-high-students/4600770002/