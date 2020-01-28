Lansing — A 30-year-old Milan man has been charged with making and possessing child pornography, state police said.

Brian Richards, 30, was arraigned Saturday on several charges, including three counts of manufacturing child sexually abusive material, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and six counts of using a computer to commit crime.

Manufacturing child sexually abusive material is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Possession is a four-year felony and using a computer to commit crime is a 10-year felony.

Officials said Michigan State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began an investigation that led them to a home in Milan.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home and they recovered multiple internet-capable devices as well as other evidence last week Friday. Police also arrested Richards at the home.

