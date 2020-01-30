The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill an open seat.

Applications are due by noon on Feb. 3. Community members would serve through Dec. 31, board officials said in a statement.

The vacancy resulted when Trustee Harmony Mitchell announced her resignation at a Jan. 15 organizational meeting of the board. The board has 30 days to find a replacement.

According to state election law, board applicants must be:

• A United States citizen

• Age 18 or older

• A resident of the Ann Arbor Public School District for 30 days

• Registered to vote

A notarized affidavit affirming eligibility is required. Applicants also must include a resume; a one-page letter of intent detailing their qualifications; three references; and no more than two letters or recommendation addressed to the board.

The materials can be sent to Amy Osinski, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Board of Education, 2555 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. They can also be emailed to

osinski@a2schools.org.

Applicants will receive a confirmation of receipt no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 5.

They will be interviewed by board members on Feb. 11 and make a brief statement at board meeting the next day at Forsythe Middle School, 1655 Newport Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. The candidate then will be selected and seated by a majority vote.

