Authorities said Thursday they were searching for a missing woman and her 1-year-old daughter.

Kyrsten Hayslip and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree Hayslip, were last seen on Jan. 26. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police in Monroe said 21-year-old, Kyrsten Hayslip and her daughter, Aubree Hayslip, 1, left their Newport home at 6 p.m. Sunday.

They were headed to babysit at another home for a friend, police said.

They left in an unidentified gray passenger car and have not returned home or contacted family members, police said.

Anyone with information about to the whereabouts of Kyrsten or her daughter are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

