911 services around the state have been restored after some areas were down overnight due to a "fiber optic technical issue" that sank the critical service for several hours, according to Michigan State Police.

A company was doing a normal update to the the fiber optic line around 2:30 a.m. when the system crashed, state police said. Peninsula Fiber Network, a Marquette company, is investigating the cause of the issue.

The system was restored for everyone at about 7 a.m., according to a statement from Lt. Derrick Carroll of seventh district.

The 911 outage has been fixed statewide. pic.twitter.com/ktagHkoEzx — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) January 31, 2020

The problem affected emergency lines in a range of areas.

Dispatch centers in places like downtown Detroit were "up and running" because the lines they run are copper rather than fiber optics, but departments in places such as Oakland County that have fiber optic lines were down, said Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the Michigan State Police.

"It does concern us for sure," Shaw said. "That is the lifeline that everybody remembers and as we've slowly developed away from the dial phone and having a list of numbers standing by your phone, most people if they an emergency pick up their cellphone and dial 911. And when you can't get through that number, that becomes a problem because we have enough trouble with people knowing who their police department is let alone what their administrative number is."

The state police had provided a list of administrative numbers callers may use if they found their 911 calls went unanswered.

Shaw said the first order is to "fix the problem and take a look at it afterwards figure out how this never happens again."

