While attending a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Iowa Friday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib was captured on video leading the crowd in booing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Tlaib took the moment to voice her opinion on Clinton's recent comments saying Sanders didn't unite the Democratic party when she earned the nomination in 2016.

Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks to a crowd of 4,700 at the rally. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Monday is when Iowans hold their caucuses, becoming the first state to weigh in on which Democrat candidate should be the party's nominee for president in 2020.

In an upcoming documentary, Clinton, who defeated Sanders for the nomination four years ago, says Sanders has been in Congress for years but "nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done," according to the Associated Press.

Asked by Emily Tisch Sussman of the podcast "Your Primary Playlist" what Sanders could do this time to unite the party against Trump, Clinton replied, "Well, he can do it, for one."

"That’s not our experience from 2016," Clinton said.

At the first mention of Clinton’s name in Iowa, some in the crowd began booing, prompting the moderator to say, "We’re not going to boo. We’re classy." But Tlaib interjected: "No. I’ll boo. Booooo!" drawing laughter and boos from the audience.

"You all know, I can’t be quiet," Tlaib said. "We’re going to boo. It’s alright. The haters will shut up on Monday, when we win."

She was joined onstage with Washington state Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who also backed Sanders, three days ahead of the Iowa caucus.

Tlaib responded on Twitter Saturday saying she let her frustration get the best of her.

"I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement," she said. "However, I know what is at stake if we don't unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020."

Tlaib apologized to her supporters for her behavior and will continue to "come from a place of love."

"In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton's latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better," she said.

"I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations."

“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations." (4/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

At the same rally, Tlaib took the stage to talk on "the broken systems" referring to labor organizing, health care and immigration.

"It's the same people, the same 1% that makes money off of our pain. We need somebody courageous that won't sell us out. I'm so tired of it," she said. "I'm exhausted about the broken promises, little polished speeches... (Sanders is) as angry as me and sees the pain economic oppression and what it has done to our families."

Voters first elected Tlaib, an attorney and a former state House member, to the U.S. House in 2018. She represents the 13th Congressional District, which was previously represented by John Conyers.

Tlaib officially endorsed Sanders for president at a rally in Detroit on Oct. 27.

Craig Mauger contributed to this report.

