Court throws out 50-year sentence for man who killed wife
Associated Press
Published 11:57 a.m. ET Feb. 3, 2020
Grand Blanc Township – The Michigan appeals court has thrown out a 50-year prison sentence for a former Cub Scout leader and teacher who was convicted of killing his wife.
Andrew Farley Jr. of Grand Blanc Township was convicted of second-degree murder. But the appeals court said a Genesee County judge sentenced him as if he had been convicted of premeditated first-degree murder.
The appeals court last week applied a 2019 Michigan Supreme Court decision and sent the case back to Flint.
Farley’s guidelines had called for a minimum prison sentence between 13 years and 22 years.
Investigators said Farley in 2014 struck Tiffany Caine-Smith Farley with a flashlight and stabbed her six times.
Farley claimed his wife told him that he “disgusted her” and that he was “not a man.”
“I did not intend to kill my wife,” Farley said in 2015. “I hurt because of this.”
