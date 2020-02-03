Grand Blanc Township – The Michigan appeals court has thrown out a 50-year prison sentence for a former Cub Scout leader and teacher who was convicted of killing his wife.

Andrew Farley Jr. of Grand Blanc Township was convicted of second-degree murder. But the appeals court said a Genesee County judge sentenced him as if he had been convicted of premeditated first-degree murder.

Andrew Farley Jr., left, stands with his defense attorney Kenneth Karasick as Genesee Circuit Judge Archie Hayman sentences him on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, at Genesee County Circuit Court in Flint. (Photo: Jake May, AP)

The appeals court last week applied a 2019 Michigan Supreme Court decision and sent the case back to Flint.

Farley’s guidelines had called for a minimum prison sentence between 13 years and 22 years.

Investigators said Farley in 2014 struck Tiffany Caine-Smith Farley with a flashlight and stabbed her six times.

Farley claimed his wife told him that he “disgusted her” and that he was “not a man.”

“I did not intend to kill my wife,” Farley said in 2015. “I hurt because of this.”

