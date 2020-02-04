Frenchtown Township — Monroe County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed an Applebee's on Tuesday.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 8 a.m. at the Applebee's located at 2100 North Telegraph between Stewart and LaSalle.

A man wearing dark-colored clothing and a ski mask confronted the restaurant's manager as he was opening up the business, according to authorities.

He produced a handgun and ordered the manager to open the restaurant's safe, police said. He then tied the manager up and took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe.

Officials said the man then fled the restaurant on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should call Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Sroka at (734) 240-7717.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/04/deputies-seek-tips-armed-robbery-frenchtown-twp-applebees/4656486002/