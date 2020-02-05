A 42-year-old Crystal Falls man died Tuesday night after hitting a tree while on his snowmobile, the Iron County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash took place at 9:17 p.m. on Trail 113, south of Superior, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Police say the snowmobile was traveling north on Trail 113 but "failed to negotiate a curve" before hitting a tree.

The operator was thrown off the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/05/u-p-man-42-hits-tree-dies-snowmobile-crash/4667114002/