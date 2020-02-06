Detroit — Metro Detroit is through the worst of its overnight snow, but temperatures Thursday and most of the weekend will be below freezing.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Pampreen said that most of the snow that fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning is over as rush hour begins. The weather service says Metro Airport in Romulus got about 2 inches of snow, Ann Arbor about an inch and a half, and Flint about an inch.

As of midnight, 1.2 inches of snow had fallen in Detroit, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Summary for the day.

There may be snow showers later in the day. High temperatures could reach the low 30s. The winter weather advisory will expire at 10 a.m.

Air travel is relatively unaffected by the weather, with only 14 flights into or out of Metro Airport facing delays, and only five cancellations as of the early morning, according to FlightAware.com.

Likewise, there were few problems reported on area roadways by Michigan State Police, though there are some school cancellations, mainly in Monroe and Lenawee counties.

Much of the weekend will be dry and cold in the region. Highs of 30 on Friday and in the mid- to upper 20s on Saturday are expected. Southeast Michigan might not rise above freezing until Sunday, which could reach the mid-30s.

But that relatively warm day could turn snowy in the afternoon.

