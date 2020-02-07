A former Central Michigan University student has been resentenced in a Mount Pleasant criminal sexual conduct case after the assistant attorney general leading the prosecution was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with a victim.

Ian Elliott, former president of Central’s student government association, pleaded no contest to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and five years’ probation with credit for time served. He is required to wear an alcohol monitoring tether during his second year and must comply with sex offender, drug and alcohol assessments.

Ian Elliott (Photo: LinkedIn)

Elliott withdrew his previous no contest plea Jan. 10 and his sentence, which he was in the process of serving, was vacated at that time. His initial sentence was roughly one to 15 years in prison.

The agreement made between Elliott’s lawyer and Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office was reached after former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej allegedly admitted in September to having a relationship with the victim in the case.

Kolodziej resigned under threat of termination and is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Nessel also conducted an internal investigation that found some staff knew or should have known about Kolodziej’s alleged behavior. The investigation caused one employee to be demoted and another fired, as well as changes within the department’s reporting structure.

Nessel also dismissed without prejudice a separate case in Oakland County over which Kolodziej acted as lead prosecutor.

