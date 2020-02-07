LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Two Great Lakes set a new all-time high-water mark for January, and officials expect more records to be set this spring and summer.

Lakes Michigan and Huron, which are measured as one body of water, saw highs for the month of January that eclipsed marks set in 1987. Lake Superior surpassed a high set in 1986, the Army Corps of Engineers office in Detroit said.

High water, erosion threatens homes along Lake Michigan shoreline
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dawn Mendenhall embraces her mother Norma Mendenhall after looking at the erosion that high lake levels have caused on her property on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Norma Mendenhall has lived in the home for 58 years. The home has been moved back from the edge of the bluff to protect it from sliding into the lake.
Dawn Mendenhall embraces her mother Norma Mendenhall after looking at the erosion that high lake levels have caused on her property on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Norma Mendenhall has lived in the home for 58 years. The home has been moved back from the edge of the bluff to protect it from sliding into the lake. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A house sits near near the edge of an eroded bluff cliff on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich.
A house sits near near the edge of an eroded bluff cliff on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich.
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers stands along the eroded Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. where his company is working to move several houses that are threatened by the eroding bluffs.
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers stands along the eroded Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. where his company is working to move several houses that are threatened by the eroding bluffs. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This house off South Lakeview Drive in Shelby, Mich. has been lifted and pulled back several feet to save it from falling into Lake Michigan. Bricks on the ground show where the house's foundation once stood.
This house off South Lakeview Drive in Shelby, Mich. has been lifted and pulled back several feet to save it from falling into Lake Michigan. Bricks on the ground show where the house's foundation once stood. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Large rocks have been placed on the cliff to preserve the land on at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Much of the shoreline has eroded and fallen into Lake Michigan.
Large rocks have been placed on the cliff to preserve the land on at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Much of the shoreline has eroded and fallen into Lake Michigan. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A house remains lifted after being moved back from the edge of the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan on what once was North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels causing shoreline erosion.
A house remains lifted after being moved back from the edge of the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan on what once was North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels causing shoreline erosion. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Dawn Mendenhall of Oregon said, "Six years ago we were having a bonfire out there." Mendenhall grew up at the property.
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Dawn Mendenhall of Oregon said, "Six years ago we were having a bonfire out there." Mendenhall grew up at the property. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This staircase used to lead to Juniper Beach in Golden Township but the bottom of the stairs have fallen into Lake Michigan.
This staircase used to lead to Juniper Beach in Golden Township but the bottom of the stairs have fallen into Lake Michigan. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A wooden walkway drops off the bluff after the remainder of it has fallen into Lake Michigan along what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township.
A wooden walkway drops off the bluff after the remainder of it has fallen into Lake Michigan along what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A green fence was placed at the edge of the property nearly a month ago and since then a large chunk of land has fallen into Lake Michigan in Shelby, Mich.
A green fence was placed at the edge of the property nearly a month ago and since then a large chunk of land has fallen into Lake Michigan in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The waters of Lake Michigan now cover the location which used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels.
The waters of Lake Michigan now cover the location which used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers points out the erosion that has taken place since he started working to move houses in Shelby, Mich. threatened by the erosion of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers points out the erosion that has taken place since he started working to move houses in Shelby, Mich. threatened by the erosion of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Phil Jonassen stands on what used to be a part of North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels and shoreline erosion.
Phil Jonassen stands on what used to be a part of North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels and shoreline erosion. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A driveway drops off after the remainder of it has slid down the bluff on the edge of Lake Michigan on what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels shoreline erosion.
A driveway drops off after the remainder of it has slid down the bluff on the edge of Lake Michigan on what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels shoreline erosion. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Norma Mendenhall(red coat), 88, takes a photo of her home as she stands on a staircase leading down to Lake Michigan in Shelby, south of Ludington. Norma has lived here for 58 years but now bluff erosion threatens to destroy her home and those of her neighbors.
Norma Mendenhall(red coat), 88, takes a photo of her home as she stands on a staircase leading down to Lake Michigan in Shelby, south of Ludington. Norma has lived here for 58 years but now bluff erosion threatens to destroy her home and those of her neighbors. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Large sections of concrete patio slide down the bluff toward the icy waters of Lake Michigan below as erosion threatens homes in Shelby, Mich.
Large sections of concrete patio slide down the bluff toward the icy waters of Lake Michigan below as erosion threatens homes in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Scattered boards from now-destroyed retaining walls litter the beach along Lake Michigan in Shelby Township.
Scattered boards from now-destroyed retaining walls litter the beach along Lake Michigan in Shelby Township. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retaining walls begin to crumble along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby.
Retaining walls begin to crumble along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich.
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich. Cory Morse, AP
Fullscreen
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich.
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich. Cory Morse, AP
Fullscreen
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich.
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich. Cory Morse, AP
Fullscreen
Enormous sand bags, intended to protect the bluff from erosion due to high water levels, have been placed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan to protect houses close to the water in Holland, Mich. Erosion has already washed away the staircases leading down to the water from most of the homes
Enormous sand bags, intended to protect the bluff from erosion due to high water levels, have been placed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan to protect houses close to the water in Holland, Mich. Erosion has already washed away the staircases leading down to the water from most of the homes Scott Faustyn
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    And Lake St. Clair tied its record level high for January set in 1986.

    More on Great Lakes water levels:

    → High water wreaks havoc, swamping communities

    Crumbling shorelines force residents to move homes

    →  Donor pushes GOP lawmakers to act on beach erosion or donations 'diminish'

    Corps officials predict that, much like last year, water levels will continue to rise.

    "It is likely that water levels on lakes Michigan and Huron will set new monthly mean record-high levels over the next six months," said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office in Detroit  "This sets the stage for coastal impacts and damages in 2020 similar to, or worse than, what was experienced last year."

    Water levels on lakes Erie and Superior had set records for four months straight going into the fall. Lake St. Clair also set all-time highs for several consecutive months.

    The Corps has been emphasizing higher lake levels to be better prepared given record-breaking levels in 2019. The six-month forecast for Great Lakes water levels shows that they will continue to come close, and likely exceed, levels from 2019.

    Increased wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin are spurring the rise in lake levels and, with warmer-than-average temperatures last December, there was greater runoff due to snowpack melting on Lake Superior, Corps officials said.

    lfleming@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2620

    Twitter:@leonardnfleming

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/07/great-lakes-continue-set-high-water-marks-january/4689501002/