A Benzonia man has been charged after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a machete, police said.

Cole Dale Porter, 40, was arraigned in 85th District Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and a count of domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor. A judge set his bond at $10,000 and scheduled his next court date for Feb. 20.

Officials said Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 3 a.m. to a home on Ash in Benzonia. Benzonia is located about 250 miles northwest of Detroit and about 30 miles north of Manistee.

A woman sent her friend texts that said her boyfriend was threatening her with a machete. The friend called 911.

Troopers spoke to the victim, who told them she and Porter had argued and he threatened her. Porter had left the home before the troopers arrived, but returned and was arrested. Troopers also seized a machete as evidence.

