State heath officials in Oakland County are testing a person who traveled in China within the last 14 days for coronavirus.

The person is hospitalized at an undisclosed location, officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

"We have a new person under investigation for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. They are from Oakland County. A specimen is being sent to CDC in Atlanta. We won’t have results until next week," said Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the state health department. "They have a travel history to China."

Michigan has sent four other specimens to the CDC for testing, three from Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County. All of the tests came back negative, Sutfin said earlier this week.

The CDC recommends testing for people who have a fever or lower respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath, and who have traveled to Hubei Province or mainland China, or been exposed to a laboratory-confirmed case 2019 novel coronavirus, within 14 days of the start of their symptoms.

On Tuesday, Wayne County health officials had confirmed the patient from Detroit Metro was transported to a local hospital to be tested for Novel Coronavirus.

Detroit Metro is among 11 airports nationwide designated to receive flights from China, where the coronavirus originated. The Wayne County Airport Authority wouldn't say whether the individual taken for testing early Tuesday had arrived on a flight from China.

