The National Weather Service is issuing winter weather advisories for much of the state Sunday with as many as 3 to 6 inches of snow expected.

"There is a low-pressure system developing in the central Plains, racing across lower Michigan," said Dave Kook, a meteorologist with the weather service's White Lake Township office. "It may catch people a little off guard."

Buy Photo A motorist travels through the intersection at Red Run Court in Royal Oak on Feb. 1 as snow flurries hit the area. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Kook said Michigan typically sees a dozen 2-4-inch snow events each winter, but this one has been relatively mild with more rain than usual. The weather service is urging motorists to slow down and use caution while driving.

"The heaviest snow will fall in a couple hours, which could make travel a bit difficult," Kook said.

The snow is expected to taper off to rain this evening with temperatures a few degrees above freezing. In some areas, roads will remain covered with snow or ice Monday morning, making for a slick commute.

Regional advisories

►Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties, 2-3 inches

►Allegan, Barry, Eaton and Ingham counties, 2-3 inches

►Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties, 2-3 inches

►Southeast Michigan including Flint, Midland, Bay City, Port Huron, Pontiac and Warren, 2-4 inches

►Central and west central Michigan including Mount Pleasant and Ludington, 3-5 inches

►Central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan including Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, and Muskegon, 2-5 inches

►Northern lower Michigan including Traverse City, 4-6 inches

