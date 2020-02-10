Michigan Democrats and a prominent Flint pediatrician plan Tuesday on urging Congress and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen the nation's lead and copper rule for drinking water and make it similar to the state's stringent standards.

Among those who will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee is Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the Flint pediatrician whose research helped expose the Flint water crisis. She will push lawmakers to take heed of what Michigan has done.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, is on the committee and has been an outspoken proponent of learning lessons from Flint's lead-contaminated water crisis. Michigan Republican U.S. Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Tim Walberg of Tipton also serve on the committee.

The EPA wants to keep its lead action level at 15 parts per billion, but Michigan is set to have the nation's most stringent lead rule starting in 2025, when the action level lowers to 12 parts per billion.

Under new state rules, communities have until 2041 to replace all lead service lines — replacing all lead lines at a rate of 5% a year over 20 years. If they exceed the action level, communities must increase it to 7% a year.

The Trump administration's EPA has proposed relaxing the requirement to 3% of service lines per year, which would extend the timeline for replacement to 33 years. The proposal has been criticized by environmental groups as a step backward for public health.

The Michigan Senate Democrats have also sent a letter to David Ross, the assistant administrator of the EPA, complaining the "EPA's Lead and Copper Rule is not sufficient for protecting our communities from exposure to lead in drinking water." The Michigan Senate is controlled by Republicans, who initially opposed Snyder's proposal and forced the governor to impose his standards through an administrative rule-making process.

In an interview, Hanna-Attisha said it has been "such a disappointment" to see proposed relaxed revisions of the federal lead and copper rule "and to see how they have missed their opportunity to finally take heed of what happened in Flint."

"The beauty of what happened in Flint is that we've been able to almost create a tsunami across the nation on the issue of drinking water safety, specifically lead and water," she said.

"Before Flint, people really didn't know ... how weak our regulations were and how as a nation we were never intended to get lead-free water. "

Hanna-Attisha said Michigan "decided to solve this problem or at least address this problem" because of federal inaction. The state is now "a model which exceeds federal standards and exceeds the revised standards and that is what is what I hope to also share."

