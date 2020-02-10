A 37-year-old Midland woman is dead after a single vehicle crash Saturday in Frenchtown Township, police said.

The woman has been identified as Shelia Jane Sherman, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday on Stumpmier west of Telegraph.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sherman was driving a red 2013 Mercedes west on Stumpmier when she lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway to the south, entered a ditch and struck a tree. The vehicle turned around and re-entered the roadway where it came to rest and it caught fire, officials said.

Medics pronounced Sherman dead at the scene.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash and anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division at (734) 240-7560.

