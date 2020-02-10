Lansing — Rising lake levels in Michigan have prompted state, federal and local officials to join resources to seek solutions for handling the effects of record-high levels at the state's first High Water Coordinating Summit on Monday in Lansing.

With the wettest September through December on record, state officials have been grappling with how to transition from record low water levels to record high ones and how to handle the costs associated with rising waters, eroding shorelines and detriments to agriculture and property.

Michigan also had the wettest 12 to 60 months in recorded history, state officials said at the meeting, which also lent to higher water levels.

Enormous sand bags have been placed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan to protect houses close to the water in Holland, Michigan. (Photo: Scott Faustyn)

The summit, convened by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is designed to bring leaders together "to have a conversation about what are the challenges in front of us and trying to figure out where we are going together," said Liesl Clark, the director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Officials from EGLE, the Department of Natural Resources, state police, agriculture and transportation departments, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard and the legislative branch were part of the summit.

"We talk a lot about Great Lakes erosion, but it's about inland lakes and streams as well because of how saturated we are in the state," Clark said. "And that point was made very clearly by our federal partners. We've gone from record low to record high in record time on the Great Lakes. So in the last six years, lake levels have changed faster than ever before."

Participants at the summit at Lansing Community College's West campus also discussed plans to have town hall meetings across the state so officials can talk to residents about the state's plans.

Water levels on lakes Erie and Superior set records for four months straight going into the fall. Lake St. Clair also set all-time highs for several consecutive months.

Lakes Michigan and Huron, which are measured as one body of water, saw highs for the month of January that eclipsed marks set in 1987. Lake Superior surpassed a record high set in 1986, the Army Corps of Engineers office in Detroit said.

The session saw the creation of the Michigan High Water Action Team to meet regularly about the rising waters.

The Michigan departments of Transportation and Natural Resources are anticipating dealing with infrastructure challenges due to the rising waters.

"I don't really have a comprehensive price tag for the kinds of impacts that we could be seeing," said Dan Eichinger, director of the department of Natural Resources. "They kind of run the gamut from certainly shoreline erosion that impacts structures ... marinas, other recreational facilities like that."

Brad Wieferich, director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, said officials are eyeing 40 locations around the state that are being affected by high water and flooding. They run from slope failures (earth weakened often by rainfall) to failing drainage systems, he said.

Wieferich said that the cost in the short term could be $5 million "but the price tag depending on what the ultimate fixes are," such as repairs to slopes or physically removing roads, could rise to $100 million. Unless federal grants are available, that would come out of MDOT's budget.

The increased wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin are spurring the rise in lake levels and, with warmer-than-average temperatures in December, there was greater runoff due to snowpack melting on Lake Superior, Corps officials said.

Clark said one of the main goals to figure out how "do we face the predicted increasing water levels in a more comprehensive, coordinated and prepared manner."

