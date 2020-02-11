Horses at the center of an animal neglect investigation in Green Oak Township appear to be improving under their owner's care, police said Tuesday.

The investigation continues and animal control officers will monitor the horses' health until it's determined they're being properly cared for, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Animal control officers with the sheriff's office were asked in November to check on the welfare of several horses at a location in the township. Their preliminary investigation found a malnourished Arabian horse and three other horses that were underweight.

All four animals required medical attention, but their conditions were not life-threatening, officials said.

The owner of the horses signed over the Arabian horse to a rescue organization. He also agreed to a corrective action plan, according to authorities. Under the plan, deputies could enter the property at any time to conduct welfare checks on the horses. To date, officials said, deputies performed six such checks.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/11/horses-health-greek-oaks-twp-neglect-probe-improving/4722069002/