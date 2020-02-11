Lansing — Kathie Klages' trial on charges stemming from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal opened Tuesday with an attorney for the former Michigan State gymnastics coach arguing she is being wrongly prosecuted for her recollection of conversations from more than 20 years ago.

A jury of seven women and seven men in Ingham County Circuit Court also heard testimony from Larissa Boyce, a former gymnast who said she told Klages in 1997 that Nassar, an MSU sports doctor, was "fingering" her during treatment for injuries.

Klages, is charged with falsely telling investigators in 2018 that she did not remember any gymnast telling her that Nassar was abusing them prior to 2016. She faces felony and misdemeanor counts of lying to a peace officer and could be sentenced to as much as four years in prison if convicted.

“This is a case about memory, Klages' memory," said Takura Nyamfukudza, one of her attorneys. "Not about what the government thinks she should remember. … She was 62 years old at the time of the investigation, when she was asked about a conversation 20 years ago.”

Boyce testified Tuesday she met Klages in the coach's Jenison Fieldhouse office and told her Nassar was sticking his fingers inside her and making her uncomfortable.

Larissa Boyce, a former patient of Larry Nassar and youth gymnast under Kathie Klages, points out Klages in the courtroom during in the opening day in Klages trial in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to Detroit News)

The prosecution argued that Klages dismissed what Boyce told her in 1997 and brought in several other gymnasts to counter any feelings that Nassar was being inappropriate.

Nassar is serving prison terms that will keep him locked up for life after being convicted of sexual assault and child pornography charges. He's believed to have abused more than 300 girls and women over more than two decades.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Judge Joyce Draganchuk granted a motion to postpone testimony scheduled Wednesday because of a death in the family of Mary Sclabassi, an investigator who participated in interviews with Klages. Testimony will resume Thursday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/11/kathie-klages-trial-larry-nassar-sex-abuse/4725078002/