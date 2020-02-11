Saginaw — The police dog that was stabbed in the head Sunday by a man police were chasing continues to recover, officials said.

Deebo had surgery to repair muscle torn when the police dog was stabbed in the head Sunday, officials said. (Photo: Facebook)

Deebo was injured Sunday while protecting officers who were dealing with a hostage situation in the 600 block of Sheridan at Thompson.

More: Suspect in Saginaw hostage situation killed after allegedly stabbing K-9

Police rescued a male hostage from the home and Deebo was stabbed. Officers then fired upon the 48-year-old suspect, who was killed.

Deebo, a German Shepherd trained in tracking and sniffing out narcotics, had a follow up visit with a vet Tuesday and is doing well, officials said. They said the dog had to undergo surgery to repair torn muscles and has stitches and an external drain tube in his head to reduce pressure and swelling.

"Deebo appears to be in good spirits and just wants to play with his little brother K9 Emmett, however, due to restrictions Debbo cannot play or return to work under the doctor's orders," the department said in a statement.

A vet repaired torn muscle in Deebo's head and put in a drain tube to reduce pressure and swelling. (Photo: Facebook)

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/11/saginaw-police-dog-continues-recover-after-stabbing/4725787002/