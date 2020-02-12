The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people who allegedly threw six Chihuahuas out of a van window while driving, killing five of them.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 near the 400 block of 124th Avenue in Wayland Township in west Michigan, the Sheriff's Office said.

The surviving Chihuahua has been named Lucky LuLu. (Photo: Allegan County Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses described a 2004-06 silver Honda Odyssey van driving westbound on 124th Avenue. Six dogs were thrown out of the passenger window; five were killed, police said.

The people in the van were described as a man with dark long curly hair and blonde-haired woman. Both are between the ages of 20-30 years, very skinny and missing teeth.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

