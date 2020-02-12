Detroit — After two days of possible snow and a day of arctic cold, Metro Detroit should return to its warmer-than-normal ways for February for the weekend.

Wednesday is expected to stay in the mid-20s.

Snowfall is expected to hit the area about 7 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Pampreen. Overnight, clouds could drop two to three inches of white powder on southeast Michigan.

Areas north of Detroit are expected to see only an inch or two of snow.

Thursday will start with relatively normal conditions for the season. Highs are expected to reach the low-30s, just shy of the average high temperature for February, 35.2 degrees.

But overnight into Friday morning, arctic air will arrive, dropping temperatures into the single digits.

Valentine's Day itself will be cold, with its high reaching only the 20s, Pampreen said. But the day will be dry.

Saturday, temperatures will again hit the mid-30s. Sunday's high will approach 40 degrees.

