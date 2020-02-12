A Hamburg woman has been arrested for allegedly drunken driving, fleeing police and ramming into a cop car on Monday, officials said.

The woman is being held at the Livingston County Jail and awaiting charges, according to authorities.

Wilson (Photo: Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Livingston County sheriff's deputies at about 3 a.m. Monday received a police bulletin about a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop in White Lake Township. The vehicle was described as a Jeep Cherokee with an improper license plate and police suspected the driver was drunk, officials said.

Deputies spotted a vehicle traveling south on US-23 near Highland Road that matched the description. Deputies and Michigan State Police troopers attempted to stop it on westbound Interstate 96 near Dorr in Genoa Township, but the driver continued to flee.

The vehicle exited the freeway onto westbound Grand River from the Lake Chemung exit and turned north on Latson in Howell, police said.

Deputies and troopers terminated the pursuit south of Highland Road. However, deputies continued traveling north on Latson and saw the vehicle in the yard of a residence.

As they pulled into the driveway, the driver accelerated, rammed into one of the patrol cars and drove south on Latson to westbound Highland Road and then south of US-23. Deputies executed a maneuver to to stop the vehicle and end the pursuit, authorities said.

The vehicle's driver failed to comply with the deputies' commands and was removed from the vehicle and arrested. Officials have identified the driver as Averie Rae Wilson, 25.

