Yale — A 20-year-old St. Clair County man has been charged with firing a shotgun at another man's home Sunday, police said.

Justin Sample of Yale has been charged with reckless use of a firearm, a two-year misdemeanor; firing a weapon at an occupied building, a 10-year felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. The operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second offense charge is punishable by up to one year in prison.

He was arraigned on the charges and released on a $10,000 bond, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, a homeowner in the 11700 block of Yale Road near Jorden in Yale noticed a black truck parked in front of his residence early Sunday and a man walking near a neighbor's house.

The witness saw the man throw something in the yard and then leave in the truck and head east on Yale at a high speed, police said. As the truck left, it ran over three mailboxes.

Officials said the witness pursued the truck and found it at a gas station. He confronted the truck's driver and ordered him to stay where he was while police were called.

The driver fled in the truck before police arrived, authorities said. The witness went back to his home to wait for officers and make a report.

About 10 minutes later, a black truck and the man in the area earlier appeared at the homes on Yale with the damaged mailboxes and revved the engine, police said.

The homeowner approached the truck to confront the driver and the vehicle fled west on Yale. At that time, the homeowner heard three or four gunshots coming from that direction, officials said.

As he called 911 to report the shots, the truck returned and someone inside the vehicle fired three or four more shots at the caller's home as it passed, they said.

The truck returned for a third time and sat in the home's driveway, revving its engine before leaving, according to authorities.

A Yale police officer was nearby and stopped the truck and its driver. Sheriff's deputies found a 16-gauge shotgun, birdshot rounds and two spent shells in the truck's backseat. Deputies arrested the man, who they later identified as Sample.

