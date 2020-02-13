LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lansing — The Michigan Attorney General's office rested their case Thursday while defense lawyers called 10 witnesses in the perjury trial of former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages. 

Klages is being charged with two counts of lying to a police officer after she told investigators she did not remember any gymnast reporting sexual misconduct by sports doctor Larry Nassar prior to 2016. If convicted, Klages could face up to four years in prison.

Kathie Klages, right, sits with attorney Mary Chartier as they listen to testimony in the opening day in Klages' trial in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar.
Larissa Boyce, a former patient of Larry Nassar and youth gymnast under Kathie Klages, points out Klages in the courtroom during in the opening day in Klages trial in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar.
State assistant attorney general Danielle Hagaman-Clark make her opening statement in the opening day of the trial for Kathie Klages in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar.
Kathie Klages, listens to testimony in the opening day in her trial in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar.
Defense attorney Takura Nyamfukudza makes an opening statement in the opening day of the trial for Kathie Klages in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar.
Larissa Boyce, a former patient of Larry Nassar and youth gymnast under Kathie Klages, testifies during the opening day in Klages trial in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar.
MSU Police Department Detective Lt. Andrea Munford, far left, testifies during the trial of former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages in Ingham County Circuit Court February 11, 2020. Munford was questioned by Klages' defense attorney Mary Chartier, at podium. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
(From left) Former athletes and Larry Nassar abuse survivors Louise Harder, Grace French, Danielle Moore and Emily Meinke stand in the crowded Ingham County Circuit Court February 11, 2020, for the trial of former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk, center, speaks with (from left) state assistant attorney general Danielle Hagaman-Clark, state first assistant attorney general William Rollstin, and defense attorneys Mary Chartier and Takura Nyamfukudza at the bench February 11, 2020. Former MSU Gymnastics Kathie Klages is on trial and charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
Former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages wipes away tears with a tissue in Ingham County Circuit Court, February 11, 2020, as she listens to a recording of a police investigator interview with her played back as evidence. In the recording Klages denied being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
Former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages listens to testimony in Ingham County Circuit Court, February 11, 2020. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
David Dwyre, Supervisory Special Agent at the Michigan Department of Attorney General, testifies during the trial of former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages in Ingham County Circuit Court, February 11, 2020. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
Defense attorney Mary Chartier questions witnesses during the trial of former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages in Ingham County Circuit Court, February 11, 2020. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
Former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages talks to supporters and family in Ingham County Circuit Court, February 11, 2020. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
Former youth gymnast Larissa Boyce, center left, is hugged by fellow Larry Nassar abuse survivor Jen Hayes, center right, after Boyce testified in Ingham County Circuit Court in the trial of MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages February 11, 2020. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
Former youth gymnast Larissa Boyce, right is hugged outside the courtroom after Boyce testified in Ingham County Circuit Court in the trial of MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, February 11, 2020. Klages is charged with lying to investigators and denies being told by young gymnasts about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.
    Klages’ attorneys brought 10 witnesses to the stand Thursday in an effort to rebut the prosecution's case, including Rick Atkinson, the former men’s gymnastics coach who worked alongside Klages, and Klages’ son and daughter, Matthew Klages and Raven Slaght. 

    During the trial, two women testified that when they were minors they informed Klages in 1997 that Nassar was sexually abusing them.

    Larissa Boyce, who was 16 years old at the time, testified that Klages was dismissive after she was allegedly told of Nassar’s abuse. Boyce said she was intimated against saying anything else about her abuse after Klages brought in other gymnasts to counter her claims against Nassar. 

    “I was 16, I didn’t want to cause problems. … I didn’t want to be thinking or speaking of it again,” Boyce said Monday. 

    Matthew Klages testified that he never knew or had communication with Boyce. Boyce previously testified that Klages told her son not to speak with Boyce after expressing her concerns about Nassar. 

    Klages' attorney didn't indicate whether on Friday they would call any more witnesses.  

    Prosecutors told Judge Joyce Draganchuk of the Ingham County Circuit Court they were ready to rest their case, meaning they wouldn't be presenting any further evidence or witnesses to the jury.

    Draganchuk said she was confident the jury would be able to start deliberations Friday on a possible verdict. 

    The defense attorneys quickly responded by arguing the prosecution had yet to provide any objective evidence that Klages actually remembered gymnasts telling her that Nassar was abusing them. 

    “It’s all speculation. … There has to be some evidence that she remembered,” Chartier said.  

    The charges against Klages are part of the attorney general's ongoing investigation into what happened at the state's largest university that allowed Nassar, a former doctor, to sexually abuse scores of young women over two decades.

    She is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the Nassar scandal and the first from MSU's athletic department. A Detroit News investigation found Klages was one of at least 14 MSU representatives who received reports of Nassar's conduct over two decades.

    Klages abruptly retired from Michigan State after 27 seasons in February 2017, after two former gymnasts filed lawsuits against MSU and other institutions, saying they had told Klages about Nassar 20 years earlier.

