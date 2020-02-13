Lansing — The Michigan Attorney General's office rested their case Thursday while defense lawyers called 10 witnesses in the perjury trial of former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages.

Klages is being charged with two counts of lying to a police officer after she told investigators she did not remember any gymnast reporting sexual misconduct by sports doctor Larry Nassar prior to 2016. If convicted, Klages could face up to four years in prison.

Klages’ attorneys brought 10 witnesses to the stand Thursday in an effort to rebut the prosecution's case, including Rick Atkinson, the former men’s gymnastics coach who worked alongside Klages, and Klages’ son and daughter, Matthew Klages and Raven Slaght.

During the trial, two women testified that when they were minors they informed Klages in 1997 that Nassar was sexually abusing them.

Larissa Boyce, who was 16 years old at the time, testified that Klages was dismissive after she was allegedly told of Nassar’s abuse. Boyce said she was intimated against saying anything else about her abuse after Klages brought in other gymnasts to counter her claims against Nassar.

“I was 16, I didn’t want to cause problems. … I didn’t want to be thinking or speaking of it again,” Boyce said Monday.

Matthew Klages testified that he never knew or had communication with Boyce. Boyce previously testified that Klages told her son not to speak with Boyce after expressing her concerns about Nassar.

Klages' attorney didn't indicate whether on Friday they would call any more witnesses.

Prosecutors told Judge Joyce Draganchuk of the Ingham County Circuit Court they were ready to rest their case, meaning they wouldn't be presenting any further evidence or witnesses to the jury.

Draganchuk said she was confident the jury would be able to start deliberations Friday on a possible verdict.

The defense attorneys quickly responded by arguing the prosecution had yet to provide any objective evidence that Klages actually remembered gymnasts telling her that Nassar was abusing them.

“It’s all speculation. … There has to be some evidence that she remembered,” Chartier said.

The charges against Klages are part of the attorney general's ongoing investigation into what happened at the state's largest university that allowed Nassar, a former doctor, to sexually abuse scores of young women over two decades.

She is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the Nassar scandal and the first from MSU's athletic department. A Detroit News investigation found Klages was one of at least 14 MSU representatives who received reports of Nassar's conduct over two decades.

Klages abruptly retired from Michigan State after 27 seasons in February 2017, after two former gymnasts filed lawsuits against MSU and other institutions, saying they had told Klages about Nassar 20 years earlier.

