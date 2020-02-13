Lansing — The jury in the perjury trial of a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach is expected to begin deliberations Friday after another day of testimony by athletes.

Kathie Klages has been charged with two counts of lying to a police officer after she told investigators she did not remember any gymnast reporting sexual misconduct by sports doctor Larry Nassar prior to 2016.

If convicted, Klages could face up to four years in prison.

On Thursday, Klages’ attorneys brought 10 witnesses to the stand, including Rick Atkinson, the former men’s gymnastics coach who worked alongside Klages, and Klages’ son and daughter, Matthew Klages and Raven Slaght.

Klages' attorney Mary Chartier argued that prosecutors had yet to provide any objective evidence the coach remembered gymnasts telling her Nassar was abusing them.

“It’s all speculation," Chartier said. "There has to be some evidence that she remembered."

During the trial, two women testified that in 1997, when they were minors, they told Klages Nassar was sexually abusing them.

One of those women, Larissa Boyce, who was 16 years old at the time, testified on Monday that Klages was dismissive after she reported the abuse. Then, Boyce testified, she was intimidated and discouraged from saying anything else when Klages brought in other gymnasts to discredit her claims against Nassar.

"I was 16, I didn't want to cause problems," Boyce said on the stand. "I didn't want to be thinking or speaking of it again."

Boyce also said Klages told her son not to speak with Boyce after she expressed her concerns over the doctor.

On Thursday, Matthew Klages testified that he never knew or had any communication with Boyce.

Klages' attorney didn't indicate whether they would call more witnesses on Friday.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk said she was confident the jury would be able to start deliberations Friday on a possible verdict.

The charges against Klages are part of the attorney general's ongoing investigation into what happened at the state's largest university that allowed Nassar, a former doctor, to sexually abuse scores of young women over two decades.

She is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the Nassar scandal and the first from MSU's athletic department. A Detroit News investigation found Klages was one of at least 14 MSU representatives who received reports of Nassar's conduct over two decades.

Klages abruptly retired from Michigan State after 27 seasons in February 2017, after two former gymnasts filed lawsuits against MSU and other institutions, saying they had told Klages about Nassar 20 years earlier.

