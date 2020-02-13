A Southfield woman whose body was found in December near the northern Michigan cabin she went missing from died from the effects of a combination of drugs, officials said Thursday.

Adrienne "Ada" Quintal, 47, died from the effects of methamphetamine and Diazepam, according to a medical examiner's report released Thursday by the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.

Adrienne "Ada" Quintal (Photo: Photo from Facebook)

The report also said exposure to cold contributed to her death.

The Benzie County Medical Examiner ruled the manner of her death to be an accident.

In mid-October of last year, Quintal traveled from Warren to her family's cabin in Honor, about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

At 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, authorities said a family friend received a phone call from Quintal, during which Quintal said she exchanged gunfire with two men.

After police went to the cabin and found bullet holes in a window, they searched the house and found Quintal's cell phone, purse, a handgun registered to her and her car. They also searched the area around the cabin with K-9 units.

Her body was found Dec. 21, 2019, by a dam about 300-400 yards from the cabin.

Authorities said they found no signs of foul play in her death.

