Michigan State Police said Thursday the 203 alcohol breath test devices it took out of action because of potential fraud are back in service.

"The 203 Datamaster DMT devices were certified for use at the end of January," state police said in a statement. "The criminal investigation is ongoing into two of the three employees contracted by the vendor to service, certify and re-calibrate the devices.

Buy Photo A DataMaster DMT breath alcohol test instrument (right) sits next to a roadside preliminary breath test device before a Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee hearing in Lansing in January on issues with the device. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

"As of this date, no charges have been filed and no further suspects or evidence of wrongdoing have been identified."

More: Michigan State Police uncover 'potential fraud' with breath alcohol testing

Officials said last month the agency suspended its contract with St. Louis-based Intoximeters Inc. after it found the company was falsifying records and misrepresenting when the devices were calibrated.

State police on Jan. 10 told law enforcement agencies statewide to stop using the devices because of the problems.

More: Michigan State Police finds flaw in breath alcohol testing, suspends contract

In 2018, Intoximeters signed a 3-year, $1.2 million contract to maintain, calibrate and repair the 215 Datamaster DMT units owned by state police. The contract, which expires Aug. 31, 2021, requires the company to certify each unit every 120 days.

All 203 Datamaster DMT alcohol test devices returned to service sooner than expected. #DontDrinkAndDrive#DriveSoberpic.twitter.com/R2caPiq6kX — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) February 13, 2020

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/13/state-police-breath-alcohol-devices-back-service/4747854002/