All lanes of WB traffic on I-94 near Allard reopen after crash
Detroit — All westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopened at Allard following a crash, the state Department of Transportation said.
The crash took place Friday evening just after 5 p.m. and during the evening rush hour, blocking all of the westbound lanes, officials said.
The lanes reopened just before 7 p.m.
