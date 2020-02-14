Detroit — The Michigan Sex Offender Registry Act has been declared unconstitutional again, with a federal judge mostly applying previous court rulings in a new one Friday, while urging the state Legislature to finally act to bring the law into compliance.

Under the decision, offenders will still have to report through mid-May, while orders encompassing U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland’s ruling are drafted by the parties.

After that, unless the Legislature acts, the Sex Offender Registry Act is no longer enforceable against those who offended before 2011.

And no offenders would be bound by other provision of the registration act regarding exclusion zones, which bar registrants from living, working or spending time in areas around schools.

In issuing his 32-page ruling Friday, Cleland ruled that those and other parts of the law are unconstitutionally vague.

He referred to previous, similar court rulings, including a 2016 decision by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled that law unconstitutional, and what he said was the Legislature's failure to provide a constitutional law, similar to a federal act, for registrations to proceed.

“For several years, registrants have been forced to comply with unconstitutional provisions of SORA,” Cleland wrote.

“The parties, and this court, expected that the Sixth Circuit’s ruling would spur legislative action, and for some time, it appeared that the legislature was poised to pass a new and comprehensive statute, obviating the need for this opinion.

“Unfortunately, the legislature was not able to finalize a new registration statute,” he wrote.

“The court anticipates that its ruling will reignite efforts to finalize a new, unified registration statute that can survive constitutional review, as has the national model, SORNA (the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act).

“But until such time as the legislature acts, SORA will be unenforceable against a large portion of registrants and may be enforced only in part against the remaining registrants,” Cleland wrote.

After the federal appeals court affirmed lower court rulings that parts of the state law are unconstitutional, the state continued to enforce the law.

A class of plaintiffs, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, complained that their rights were violated in a June lawsuit, on which Cleland ruled Friday.

He ordered both sides in the case to immediately begin to formulate “a joint, proposed form of judgment,” to be provided to the court by March 13.

Sixty days later, the judgment would have the force of law.

Michigan passed the sex offender registration law in 1994 as a private law enforcement database. After initial registration, the only other requirement was for offenders to tell the state within 10 days of a change of address.

When the registry was set up, people convicted of one sex offense were to stay on the list for 25 years after the conviction; those convicted of multiple crimes were to be on the list for life.

Through the years, lawmakers amended the registry, including making the names public. A 2006 change retroactively barred most offenders from living, working or loitering within 1,000 feet of school property. In 2011, a rules change forced many offenders who would have been on the list only for 25 years to remain in the database for life.

“Today’s decision is a win for the public safety of Michigan communities,” said Miriam Aukerman, senior staff lawyer for the ACLU of Michigan.

“The registry is an ineffective and bloated system that makes Michigan communities less safe by making it more difficult for survivors to report abuse, sabotaging people’s efforts to re-enter society, and wasting scarce police resources on hyper-technicalities.

“Today’s decision means that lawmakers must finally do their jobs and pass evidence-based laws that better serve everyone,” Aukerman said. “Michigan families deserve true reform that prioritizes public safety and prevention, not a failed registry.”

Cleland ruled last year that significant portions of the state Sex Offender Recreation cannot be applied to pre-2011 registrants, based on the amendments the Legislature passed at that time.

But he waited before providing the class of plaintiffs further relief, to give the legislature time to make the act constitutional

Under his ruling Friday, registrants whose offenses predate April 12, 2011, will be removed from the registry unless the Legislature acts.

“We urge the Michigan Legislature to focus on what actually works to reduce sexual offending,” said Paul Reingold, a University of Michigan law professor, who was co-counsel with ACLU lawyers on the case.

“The legislature will now need to overhaul the SORA law, and can do so in a way that is rooted in research and prioritizes prevention, support for survivors, and the successful re-entry of those who have already served time.

“The legislature has a responsibility to act quickly in order to provide relief to the 44,000 registrants who continue to be unfairly punished by these unconstitutional laws.”

Beyond barring enforcement of the law against pre-2011 registrants, Cleland ruled that exclusion zones, which bar registrants from living, working or spending time in areas around schools, are unconstitutionally vague for all registrants.

Cleland said it is unclear where offenders on the registry can and cannot be.

The decision also protects registrants from being prosecuted for accidentally violating SORA’s complicated, technical requirements, and bars enforcement of certain reporting requirements that the judge ruled were unclear.

“SORA registrants and law enforcement officials have no guidance for who must register, what events must be reported, where registrants must report, how often registrants must report, or when registrants become eligible for removal from the registry,” Cleland wrote.

“Michigan law makes clear that SORA cannot be enforced given such glaring omissions.”

The ruling Friday focuses on a few of the many problems in Michigan’s current Sex Offender Registration Act, namely overreaching limitations on sex offenders’ daily lives and the act’s retroactive application to people convicted prior to 2011, said Peter Hammer, Wayne State University professor of law and director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights.

While sex offenders need to face consequences for their actions, the law implementing those penalties is overly broad, said Hammer, who also is a member of the ACLU of Michigan board.

“The bottom line is not that sex offenses aren’t serious and people don’t need to be protected,” Hammer said. “The bottom line is that the current law isn’t necessarily an effective way to punish those offenses.”

Beth LeBlanc contributed.

