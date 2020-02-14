Lansing — Former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages testified Friday that she first learned of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse when a newspaper report was published in 2016.

Klages, who is being tried on felony and misdemeanor charges of lying to investigators about her knowledge of allegations against Nassar, said she was in an MSU gymnasium when someone from the university's sports information department walked in during a practice and informed her and her collegiate the gymnasts about the story in the Indianapolis Star.

Buy Photo Kathie Klages listens to testimony against her by an investigator from the Attorney General's office. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

The report included allegations from Rachael Denhollander that Nassar had sexually abused her years earlier.

Klages said she had known Nassar, who was a sports doctor at MSU, since 1988 and that it didn’t cross her mind that he could have victimized any of her athletes.

“I was very passionate in my defense of Nassar in that meeting,” she testified in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Due to her reaction to the allegations claims against Nassar, Klages said it was possible that her comments could have discouraged her gymnasts from coming forward about any abuse.

Klages is accused of lying to investigators from the Michigan Attorney General's Office when she told them in 2018 that she did not remember having two gymnasts tell her in 1997 that Nassar was abusing them during treatments for injuries.

The former gymnastics coach acknowledged there were similarities between her reaction to the public allegations against Nassar in 2016 and testimony from Larissa Boyce and another woman that Klages had refused nearly 20 years earlier to believe the doctor was abusing them.

“I thought Dr. Nassar was a very good doctor so I guess you can say there were similar qualities, but I do not remember those two gymnasts telling (me) anything,” said Klages.

The defense rested after Klages' testimony. In his closing statement, assistant attorney general William Rollstin said that in 2016 as well as 1997, she willfully disregarded abuse allegations against Nassar.

"Kathie Klages is acting the same way in 2016 as she did in 1997 when she put the lid on Larissa ,,, and ignored what they had to say to her," Rollstin said.

In her closing statement, defense attorney Mary Chartier listed discrepancies in the two former gymnasts' testimony, challenging Boyce's testimony that she told Klages that Nassar was abusing her.

"This memory was real to her ... but none of it was true," Chartier said.

If convicted, Klages could be sentenced to as much as four years in prison. Nassar, who is believed to have sexually abused more than 300 girls and woman, pleaded guilty to child pornography and criminal sexual conduct charges and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Detroit News investigation found Klages was one of at least 14 MSU representatives who received reports of Nassar's conduct over two decades.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/14/klages-testifies-she-first-heard-nassar-abuse-2016/4760218002/