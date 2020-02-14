Pittsfield Township — Police are asking the public to help find a man who allegedly forced another man to withdraw money from multiple ATMs with a gun.

Officers responded to a call at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery, according to authorities. The officers spoke to the victim, a 21-year-old township resident.

The suspect in the robbery was armed with a gun and demanded the victim withdraw money from ATMs., police said. Both traveled to the machines in a gray 2012 Ford Focus.

The victim was forced to take money out of ATMS in the areas of Golfside Road and Washtenaw Avenue, Washtenaw Avenue and Carpenter Road and Carpenter and Ellsworth roads, officials said.

The suspect then fled the area with the victim's money.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should call the Pittsfield Township Police Department's confidential tip line at (734) 822-4958.

