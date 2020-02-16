Detroit — Protesters planned to rally Sunday afternoon in Detroit over a report that says the city would be sent "elite tactical agents" over the next three months to enforce immigration laws.

The protest at noon outside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at 11700 E. Jefferson on Detroit's east side is being organized by the Close the Camps Detroit Coalition, according to its page on The Action Network's website.

The "extremely militarized border patrol agents, normally used to hunt down drug runners and human traffickers in isolated areas," its page says, "are the equivalent of sending a SWAT team to give parking tickets. Trump intends to keep them on our streets to scare people until at least May. Let's tell him no."

A Feb. 14 story in the New York Times sparked the protest. It read, in part:

"The Trump administration is deploying law enforcement tactical units from the southern border as part of a supercharged arrest operation in sanctuary cities across the country, an escalation in the president’s battle against localities that refuse to participate in immigration enforcement."

While Detroit itself is not considered a sanctuary city, in 2017 Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon sent a memo to his staff, advising that administrative warrants from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials "may not be used to detain a subject" — that a warrant from a federal judge or magistrate would be required.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which describes itself as "low immigration, pro-immigrant," lists Wayne County as a sanctuary county, citing the memo. Also listed in Michigan are Ingham, Kalamazoo, and Kent counties.

Napoleon objected to that label, calling it "unfair" ahead of Sunday's protest.

"(Wayne) is not a sanctuary county," Napoleon told The News. "Wayne County is following the law. People are released when their time is up."

Napoleon said that when there is an administrative ICE warrant, the sheriff's office will alert the agency ahead of the inmate's release.

"If they want (the suspect), be there when he's ready to go," Napoleon said. "We will not hold someone beyond what the court has ordered."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement saying it is aware of the protest and is monitoring the situation.

"Since 1924, the United States Border Patrol has been operational in Detroit, to secure our nation’s border while protecting the American people from terrorists and weapons, transnational criminal organizations, and illegal immigration," the statement said. "The agents of the Detroit Sector are committed to working closely with the community and law enforcement organizations to keep our community safe.”

