The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said it found "ice volcanoes" piercing through the snow and ice Sunday on a beach in west Michigan, touting the event as a great photo opportunity.

An "ice volcano" that erupted near Saugatuck. (Photo: National Weather Service Grand Rapids)

The weather service said on its Twitter page that "it was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice."

"You never know what you'll at the lake ... Today it was volcanoes," the tweet said.

It posted a photo of Oval Beach in Saugatuck with "a couple of 'ice volcanoes' erupting" as the sun set Sunday. The weather service listed sunset at about 6:14 p.m.

Temperatures in the area were about 36 degrees at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

An ice volcano occurs when a cone-shaped mound of ice forms over a lake and then waves push water and slush through the cone.

Ice volcanoes also refer to eruptions that spout from bodies in our solar system, such as those that have been spotted on Neptune's moon Triton; and Europa, Titan and Ganymede, Jupiter's moons, according to volcano.oregonstate.edu.

It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. Here's a couple "ice volcanoes" erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020. #miwx#wmiwxpic.twitter.com/B0Vkl18RrN — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) February 16, 2020

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/16/sunset-saugatuck-features-ice-volcanoes-weather-service-finds/4782742002/