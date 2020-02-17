Light accumulations are expected Monday night as snow returns to the region before the white stuff gives way to rain around midnight, the National Weather Service said.

The switch in precipitation is expected to occur from south to north, with a dusting to 1 inch of snow expected through midnight.

Visibility could be one mile or less at times, the weather service said, and roads may become slippery as temperatures hover around or just below freezing.

Buy Photo Motorists traveling along Interstate 75 near Woodward Heights Avenue in Ferndale encounter snow and ice conditions on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for portions of southeast Michigan as the snow mixes with rain overnight. Accumulations of less than an inch of snow are expected around Interstate 69 to about 2 inches near Midland, Bay City and the northern Thumb area.

A lakeshore flood advisory remains for Michigan's Thumb area until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds are expected to strengthen to 20-30 mph, which will produce high waves along the shoreline in Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties. The water levels will worsen flooding and erosion, the weather service said.

In west and central Michigan, a winter weather message in communities stretching from lower to mid-Michigan to Up North and the Upper Peninsula remains in effect until early Tuesday, when snow will taper off to snow and rain. A couple of inches of accumulation are expected, according to the weather service.

In Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties, including the cities of Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant, Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City and Clare, a winter advisory remains until 10 a.m. Tuesday, with snow continuing overnight, bringing 3-5 inches of accumulation.

In west Michigan, including Holland, South Haven and Kalamazoo, snow will taper off to snow and rain showers late Monday night, with about 1-2 inches of accumulation.

