Marysville — Police are investigating the death of a man who was in a vehicle that drove into the St. Clair River early Tuesday.

A person called Marysville police just before 6:30 a.m. to report a vehicle had gone into the river, officials said.

A police officer who was nearby arrived and saw the vehicle sinking into the river. The officer marked the location of where the vehicle had last been seen and the dive team was contacted, police said.

Rescue divers located the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. The vehicle had one occupant, a deceased male, according to authorities.

First responders were able to remove the body from the vehicle and transported it to the morgue to await positive identification, police said. They were able to remove the vehicle from the river later.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/18/marysville-police-investigate-death-man-vehicle-sank-river/4796032002/