After an adult was found dead early Monday morning at a Bedford Township home, with two family members inside, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the "suspicious" incident.

The fatality was reported about 3:15 a.m. Monday on the 8800 block of Lewis, which is south of West Temperance Road.

Police say they arrived at the single family home to find the victim dead in the living room, a statement said. It did not list the victim's age or gender. Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

There were two family members at the scene when police arrived, men aged 45 and 60. Police brought them in for questioning.

Police say the details of the victim's death is being withheld as authorities begin their investigation.

