Port Huron — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a human brain at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron last week after it was sent through international mail, officials said.

According to authorities, the brain was found Friday by officers referred a Canadian mail truck that had just crossed the Blue Water Bridge for an inspection in Marysville.

A shipment manifested as an “Antique Teaching Specimen” was targeted for inspection, they said. The shipment, which originated in Toronto, was destined for Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Friday, @CBP officers at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron discovered a human brain in an international mail shipment. Read More here: https://t.co/1pdA8csvrZpic.twitter.com/umqVaeLiBd — CBP Great Lakes (@CBPGreatLakes) February 19, 2020

Officers opened the shipment and found the package contained a human brain specimen inside a clear glass mason jar without any paperwork or documentation in support of its lawful entry into the United States.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this need to remember that the (Centers) for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” Area Port Director Michael Fox said in a statement. “This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.”

CBP agriculture specialists in Port Huron have contacted the CDC regarding the brain specimen because of import regulations for infectious biological agents, infectious substances and vectors for final disposition of the specimen.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/19/border-patrol-seizes-human-brain-blue-water-bridge-port-huron/4807320002/