An investigation by the University of Michigan into multiple "disturbing and very serious" allegations of sexual abuse against a deceased member of its physician team is an opportunity for the school to become a model in properly reporting and investigating such cases, a prominent assault survivor said Wednesday.

The Detroit News reported on Wednesday that UM is investigating several sex abuse complaints against Robert E. Anderson, a former director of the University Health Service who spent several years as a top physician for football teams led by former coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr.

The university said it was first alerted to allegations against Anderson in July 2018, when a former student athlete wrote to Athletic Director Warde Manuel to detail abuse during medical exams by Anderson in the early 1970s.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse at Michigan State University, said she is grieved by the damage Anderson allegedly did to his patients.

Denhollander also said the case is an opportunity for UM to become a model for higher ed institutions on how to handle allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

"I hope they do they do everything MSU didn’t do," Denhollander said. "We have yet to see a higher ed institution and point and say this is how we do it and how it's done."

Specifically, Denhollander said universities should immediately report sexual assault allegations to law enforcement and an independent investigation should be done swiftly.

UM should immediately contact former patients, students and anyone involved with Anderson, Denhollander said.

On Wednesday, UM sent out a news release calling for any victims to contact the university. The university issued the release after The News asked UM about Anderson's alleged misconduct, which included sexual abuse and unneeded or unwanted exams.

Denhollander said UM should commission an independent review with an investigative agency not under attorney-client privilege

"So if misconduct is found and warning signs are found, people can know," she said. "No one should be afraid of the truth."

UM should issue a public report on the matter, Denhollander said.

"That is how you signal a desire for transparency, truth and justice. That’s how you signal to victims, 'you matter more to us than anyone else,'" she said.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he molested them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

UM student Josiah Walker said Wednesday that he finds the allegations disturbing.

"Sexual misconduct in all its forms, whether sexual harassment, sexual abuse or sexual assault should not be tolerated," Walker said. "I hope that UM properly responds to incidents that have already occurred and takes a more proactive approach to protect the university community in the future."

Anderson becomes at least the fourth university physician nationwide to be accused of sexual misconduct in the past few years, and the disclosure comes while UM Provost Martin Philbert remains suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations reported in January.

In response, the university launched an internal investigation, hired an outside law firm, engaged the UM Division of Public Safety and Security and told Philbert not to come to work.

The university "had not received any allegations from persons identifying themselves as students," it said.

Philbert is not the first UM staff member to face sexual misconduct allegations.

Stephen Shipps, a renowned violin professor in the university's School of Music, Theatre and Dance, retired last February, months after a published report outlined allegations of sexual misconduct that spanned four decades.

UM began termination proceedings last summer against another music professor, David Daniels, after a grand jury in Texas indicted the countertenor and his husband, William Scott Walters, in the sexual assault of an incapacitated man in 2010.

