A 45-year-old Temperance man has been arrested in connection with the death of an elderly woman found Monday at a Bedford Township home, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The man is being held at the Monroe County Jail while authorities seek charges from the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, they said. Police are not releasing the man's identity until he is formally charged in court.

Authorities said deputies were called at about 3:15 a.m. Monday to a home in the 8800 block of Lewis, south of West Temperance Road, to respond to a medical situation involving a possibly deceased person.

They found the woman's body in the home's living room. The victim was identified as Cecilia Gibson, 79.

Police said there were two members of Gibson's family in the home when deputies arrived, men aged 45 and 60.

